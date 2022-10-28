Bhumi Pednekar joins Bosco Martis and Aditya Seal for dance challenge

Published Date - 01:24 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

After several netizens took their fascinating moves to social media, Bhumi Pednekar joined Bosco Martis and Aditya Seal for the fun challenge.

Hyderabad: ‘Rocket Gang’ movie’s recently released feet-tapping number ‘Nachoge Toh Bachoge’ has taken the internet by storm. Several fans are seen taking up the #NachogeTohBachoge challenge and flooding the internet with their groovy dance moves. After several netizens took their fascinating moves to social media, Bhumi Pednekar joined Bosco Martis and Aditya Seal for the fun challenge.

Director for the film Martis shared an amazing video on Instagram where Bhumi, Aditya, and himself are seen completing the dance challenge. He captioned the video, “Rocket Gang booming up with @bhumipednekar(sic)!” It’s their sassy moves that make us want to put the video on repeat. The dance number is sheer fun and we can’t help but get on the floor for a move or so.

Choreographer and dancer Martis directs his own film for the first time ever. His directorial debut ‘Rocket Gang’ is a dance horror-comedy starring Aditya Seal in the lead along with Nikita Dutta and child artistes from a variety of popular dance reality shows.

The recently revealed trailer looks fun-filled and is spliced with multiple genres. The fresh narrative and storyline involve thrill, dance, and drama. ‘Rocket Gang’ hits theatres on November 11, and is the perfect treat for Children’s Day.

