Bhupalpally: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Bhupalpally: A 30-year-old resident of Throvagunta village of Ongolu mandal of Prakasam district was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a man over an extramarital affair.
Principal and Stations Court Judge P Narayana Babu pronounced the judgment, convicting Gali Praveen Kumar for the murder committed on July 30, 2018.
Praveen Kumar had murdered Duddi Yesobu by hitting him on the head with a wood plank as the deceased allegedly had an affair with Praveen Kumar’s sister.
The then Regonda SI N Sudhakar registered a case, and the then Chityal CI S Srinivas investigated the case and filed the chargesheet in court. Public Prosecutor G Shivaraj argued the case in the court.
When the accused failed to appear in the court, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him, and Regonda SI Srikanth Reddy with his team had apprehended him from Prakasam district.