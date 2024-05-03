Hyderabad: Hotelier murdered by neighbour over petty issues

According to the police, Srinivas who had frequent arguments with the neighbour over trivial matters near the hotel was attacked by the assailant identified as Shiva with an iron rod.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 08:43 PM

Hyderabad: An hotelier was murdered by his neighbour allegedly after a fight over a petty issue at Raidurgam on Friday.

The victim was identified as K.Srinivas (54), a resident of Anjaiah Nagar who runs a hotel in the same neighbourhood.

He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and was immediately shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on a complaint lodged by Srinivas’s family , a murder case was booked and investigated.