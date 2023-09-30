Wife of Chandrababu Naidu will observe one-day fast on October 2 to protest against arrest

Announcing this here on Saturday, State TDP president K. Atchan Naidu gave the call to the people to also stage protests against the illegal arrest by switching off the lights for five minutes from 7 p.m. and lighting candles in the verandah on Oct. 2.

Nandyal: Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu who is arrested in the skill development scam and lodged in Rajamahendravaram prison, will observe a one-day fast on October 2 to protest against the arrest.

He also claimed that so far 97 TDP supporters died unable to bear the arrest of their leader. The party’s political action committee held here on Saturday condoled the deaths and resolved to meet the bereaved families and convey their sympathy, he stated.

Also, Jana Sena Party president and film actor Pawan Kalyan would tour Machilipatnam Parliamentary constituency for four days from Sunday and a joint action committee of the TDP and Jana Sena Party would be formed shortly to launch the fight against the government at the field level, the TDP leader said.