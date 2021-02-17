Big Boy Toyz targets Rs 100 cr sales from South India

The company, that has its brick and mortar sale point in Hyderabad for the South market, has seen 20 per cent growth during the pandemic period and expects this to grow in the next one year

Hyderabad: Luxury used cars dealer, Big Boy Toyz, is targeting Rs 100 crore-plus revenue from the southern market by March 2022 and expects its next level of growth to come from tier-2 and 3 cities in addition to metro cities. The company, that has its brick and mortar sale point in Hyderabad for the South market, has seen 20 per cent growth during the pandemic period and expects this to grow in the next one year. The major part of the sales, according to a top official of the company, will happen from its digital platform.

“We have been witnessing a good amount of traction from the Southern market and with Hyderabad as our physical base we have been able to cater to the whole region positively. We are looking at penetrating further into the South market by venturing into new territories and cities. We are seeing our next level of growth coming from tier-2 and 3 cities where people are looking at luxury used cars space. Keeping these in mind we are hopeful of Rs 100 crore-worth of sales from South market by March 2022,” said Jatin Ahuja, Founder and CEO, Big Boy Toyz.

Ahuja also mentioned that other than the physical enquiries, they have seen that, during the pandemic, buyers are more comfortable with digital/virtual options. The company has witnessed digital sales, which used to constitute 30-40 per cent of total sales, has grown to 65-70 per cent in the last one year.

“The company has seen 20 per cent growth in its revenues even though the overall automobile space has witnessed dip in sales. The biggest constraint for the used luxury car space is from supply side wherein the demand in this space is high; the supply of used luxury cars is comparatively low. We are hoping this will improve this year,” Ahuja said. The company also offers selling of luxury cars through either its physical stores or through its digital platform. It offers optimum price with spot payment facility.

