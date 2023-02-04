Veteran singer Vani Jairam passes away, twitter flooded with condolences messages

Born into a family of classically trained musicians in Kalaivani, Vellore, Vani made her debut as a playback singer with the 1971 Hindi film ‘Guddi’ with one of the most popular songs ‘Bole re Papihara’.

Hyderabad: Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam was found dead at her residence on February 4 in Chennai. The renowned singer was 77 years old and reportedly was injured her head after she had a fall at her home in Nungambakkam, Chennai. The cause of death is yet to be known.

The sudden demise of the legendary singer on Saturday, two days after the demise of legendary filmmaker K Viswanath, has devastated people all over the country. Many celebs and fans took to their social media accounts to pour their condolence messages.

“Sad wonder why these incidents happened!! Prayers to the almighty for her soul to rest in peace #VaniJairam (sic),” wrote former actor Nagma. Singer Chitra took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “It is with utmost shock& disbelief I heard about the sudden passing away of Vani amma. Spoke to her just two days back. A true legend. A very versatile & multi-lingual singer with strong classical foundation. May her soul rest in peace (sic).”

“Terrible news coming in.. we have lost yet another gem.#VaniJayaram ji is no more amongst us. A voice that has enthralled us for many years has left us heartbroken. Her sweet and gentle nature was so evident in her voice. You will always be remembered amma (Sic),” actor Khushbu Sundar wrote.

“What is happening here???February 2, K. Vishwanath!!! Today is Mrs. Vani Jairam!!! One of the best singers in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada!!! Always was an exponent of high pitch!!! The void she has left is not only tough to, but to larger extent impossible to fill!!! (sic),” wrote a fan.

This is so shocking #vanijayaram,just last night I was playing her song and telling my husband how beautifully she was rendering the song in #KVishwanath sirs film.

The veteran singer has won National Film awards for best female playback singer thrice — including for the song ‘Anathineeyara Hara’, from ‘Swathi Kiranam’, directed by K Viswanath.