Bihar teenager stabbed to death in public view in Hyderabad

The victim Mohammed Chand (17), a native of Bihar, was stabbed by another minor, a resident of Seetarambagh in full public view in the market

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: In yet another murder in full public view in the city, a teenager from Bihar was stabbed to death by another minor in the market area in Mangalhat here on Wednesday evening. Previous enmity is suspected to be the reason for the killing, police said.

The victim Mohammed Chand (17), a native of Bihar, was stabbed by another minor, a resident of Seetarambagh in full public view in the market. The suspect had met Chand and during their discussion, an argument broke out, following which he stabbed Chand with a knife that was concealed in his clothes. Chand suffered multiple grievous bleeding injuries. People who were in the market rushed to his rescue but he died while being shifted to hospital.

On receiving information, the Mangalhat police reached the spot and have taken up investigation. Efforts are on to nab the suspect who fled the spot, they said. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue.

It was just a few days ago that three persons hacked, stabbed and bludgeoned a realtor to death in full public view in Rajendranagar. Bystanders however did not attempt to stop the brutal killing, and instead shot videos which went viral.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .