Bikanervala opens 200th outlet at Aramghar in Hyderabad

Expansion plans to add more 50+ outlets in 2024-25 in India, UK, Australia, Europe

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 02:31 PM

The company has expansion plans to add 50 plus outlets in 2024-25 fiscal.

Hyderabad: Bikanervala, manufacturer of traditional Indian sweets and savories, in addition to expansion in the domestic market, also has plans to launch the brand in the United Kingdom, Australia and Europe.

Bikanervala opened its outlet in Aramgarh, Rajender Nagar, which marks its 200th outlet, and said the company has expansion plans to add 50 plus outlets in 2024-25 fiscal.

Chetan Aggarwal, director of Bikanervala Foods, said the expansion reflects their commitment to provide patrons with unparalleled culinary experiences while staying true to our heritage. “The aim is to place the highly developed Indian Sweets & Fine Food Culture firmly on the world map,” he said.

On an average, Bikanervala Restaurants see a staggering more than 1 crore footfall in a month. Naveen, director of Bikanervala, Hyderabad, said Bikanervala was India’s most popular brand of traditional Indian sweets, snacks and pan-Indian cuisine with more than 200 successfully running outlets spread over India, USA, Canada, UAE, Qatar, New Zealand, Singapore and Nepal.

“Aramgarh is our seventh outlet in Hyderabad, as we already have outlets in Banjara Hills, Hyderguda, Kondapur, Khairtabad – Prasad Mall IMAX, RGI International Airport,” he added.