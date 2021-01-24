Bike lifters gang busted, nine vehicles recovered in Warangal

The arrested were identified as Barivatla Sai of Pochammamaidan, Warangal, Katakam Pranay of Kasibugga, Warangal and Bonagiri Vijay alias Kanna of Balanagar, Hyderabad.

Warangal Urban: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police and Hanamkonda police have arrested three members of a gang of bike lifters and recovered nine two-wheelers from them here on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as Barivatla Sai of Pochammamaidan, Warangal, Katakam Pranay of Kasibugga, Warangal and Bonagiri Vijay alias Kanna of Balanagar, Hyderabad.

Disclosing the details, Warangal Police Commissioner P Pramod Kumar said that the accused had committed the offences under Warangal Police Commissionerate limits and in Hyderabad city to earn easy money.

“One of the accused, B Sai, was arrested and sent to jail several times between 2017 and 2020 for in house burglary cases. Police also registered a PD Act against him. Another accused, Katakam Pranay, has earlier committed several burglaries in houses under the Warangal Commissionerate. He was also accused in stabbing a ‘Hijra’ with who he had a live-in relationship for some time in Hyderabad,” the CP said and added that one more accused Pulicheru Chandrasekhar Azad alias Chandu, who is currently lodged in Cherlapalli central jail, was arrested for committing thefts.

“On getting a tip-off about the movement of the gang on three bikes, special investigation teams led by CCS Inspector Lakkavathula Ramesh Kumar and Hanmakonda Inspector Chandrasekhar have conducted the vehicle inspections near Hanmakonda bus station and recovered six other motorcycles that were hidden in a secret place at Padmakshi Gutta,” the CP added. In charge DCP K Pushpa was present at the press meet.

CCS SI Sampath Kumar, ASIs Sivakumar, Srinivasa Raju, Head Constables Hamad Pasha, Ravi Kumar, Jampayya Constables Mohammad Ali, Venugopal, Rajasekhar and Naziruddin were felicitated by the CP for nabbing the criminals.

