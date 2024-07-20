Thief involved in multiple case of bike theft arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 05:34 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A thief who was involved in multiple cases of bike theft was arrested by the Jeedimetla for stealing motorcycles in the city. The police recovered 25 motorcycles from him. Three other people who purchased the stolen property from him were also arrested.

The arrested person Mohammed Ismail, a resident of Sangareddy moved around colonies and after identifying the bikes parked at isolated places used to steal it, said DCP Balanagar,K Suresh Kumar.

The Jeedimetla police with the help of Balanagar CCS team nabbed him. The police said Ismail is involved in 36 theft cases. After stealing the bikes, Ismail sold Mohammed Kuresha Baba, Mangali Shyam and Shaik Hussain. The police produced him before the court and remanded.