Bike rider killed in accident in Kothagudem

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Kothagudem: A two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot when he was hit by a speeding tanker at Paloncha in the district on Friday. The deceased was identified as S Raja Rao (60) of Old Paloncha.

The tanker hit his bike from behind and crushed his head leading to his death at Nava Bharat LV Prasad Eye Hospital. The local police booked a case and took up investigation.

