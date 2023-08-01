Bioras Pharma clinches a Rs 1 crore deal with ANGELS on ‘Nenu Super Woman’

Setting ablaze the hearts and minds of viewers across the Telugu States, aha ‘Nenu Super Woman’ has emerged as a captivating force, sparking passionate conversations among diverse audiences.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

This groundbreaking show, in a momentous collaboration with WeHub, has brought together visionary ANGELS – Sudhakar Reddy, Dr Sindhura Narayana, Sridhar Gadhi, Rohit Chennamaneni, and Renuka Bodla, who collectively invested Rs 1.65 crore in the innovative startup ventures of four exceptional women entrepreneurs in the second week.

Rachana Tripathi – Founder of Bioras Pharma: Meet Rachana, a brilliant scientist-turned-entrepreneur who hails from CCMB, Hyderabad, driven by a vision to make affordable testing accessible to every corner of the country. Alongside her partner Shishir, she has developed groundbreaking biochemical parameter devices that harness the power of AI and biochemistry. Rachana emphasises the importance of investing in testing for early detection and proactive healthcare measures. Rachana initially sought an investment of Rs 1 crore for a 2% equity stake. Rohit Chennamaneni and Dr Sindhura Narayana, recognising the venture’s potential, offered Rs 50 lakh for the same equity. After intense discussions, they eventually agreed on a mutually beneficial investment of Rs 1 crore on 50% discounted equity.

Chetana Priyanka – Forward Parcel: When Chetana moved from India to the UK after her marriage, she longed for the taste of avakaya pickle and yearned for various things from her homeland. This longing inspired her to take a bold step and create Forward Parcel, a pioneering parcel forwarding service in India – founded in 2019 – that delivers goods and products from India to anywhere in the world. Seeking Rs 50 lakh for 5% equity, Chetana caught the attention of the ANGELS, while Sudhakar Reddy and Renuka Bodla extended their mentorship to guide the company on its path to success.

Amrutha Varshini – Founder of Doggy Ville: Amrutha Varshini, a true dog lover, transformed her passion for dogs into a thriving business by establishing a dog care centre that offers cage and leash-free boarding, daycare, grooming, and behaviour therapy services. Operating in multiple locations, including Hafeezpet, Manikonda, and Gachibowli, her venture provides a safe and joyful space for beloved dog companions. Sridhar Gadhi, a fellow dog enthusiast, recognised its potential and offered Rs 25 lakh for a 10% equity stake.

Sridevi – Founder of Tummy Friendly Foods: Delving into culinary and nutrition innovation, ex-software developer Sridevi has crafted a noteworthy venture – Tummy Friendly Foods. Designed to revolutionise children’s nutrition, her enterprise offers various organic and complete food options. She boasts a customer base of 1 lakh. Sridevi set forth her vision, requesting Rs 50 lakh for 5% equity share. Captivated by her passion and inspired by her potential, Renuka Bodla and Sudhakar Reddy had two distinct offers, finally forging a harmonious agreement at Rs 40 lakh for 8% equity stake.

