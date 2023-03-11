‘Intinti Ramayanam’ is a pristine film on Telangana culture, says Rahul Ramakrishna

‘Intinti Ramayanam’ promises to be a cinematic treat for the audience, with its gripping story line, beautiful visuals, and soulful music.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: The upcoming Telugu film ‘Intinti Ramayanam’ is set to hit the screens soon. Produced by Venkat Upputuri and Gopi Chand Innamuri under IVY Productions, the film is presented by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Maruthi team. ‘Initinti Ramayanam’ is written and directed by Suresh Naredla, and is a genuine family drama with a perfect blend of entertainment and emotions.

With an impressive cast that includes Rahul Ramakrishna, Navya Swamy, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Gangavva, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Anji Mama and others, ‘Intinti Ramayanam’ promises to be a cinematic treat for the audience, with its gripping story line, beautiful visuals, and soulful music – composed by Kalyani Malik.

The team behind the movie is confident that it will resonate with viewers of all ages and backgrounds and leave a lasting impact on them. Producers Venkat Upputuri and Gopi Chand Indumuri thanked Vamshi and Maruti for all the help and support.

Director Suresh Naredla said, ‘Intinti Ramaynam’ started as aha original film and after looking at the output, Vamsi sir said this film needs a theatrical experience. I thank Rahul, Navya, Naresh and all my artistes who made me forget my tension. I was skeptical if I can complete the shoot in 45 days as planned, but my team struggled to make it happen. Aha team supported me to take the film to big screens.”

Navya Swamy called this a dream come true. She remarked, “This is a perfect gateway for me to enter into movies. Thanks to everyone and especially director Suresh, his storytelling is fabulous. I thoroughly enjoyed the film and had a lot of fun on sets.”

Rahul Ramakrishna specified two reasons to do this film – the story and the fanboy moment working with all the actors. He said, “I did the movie as a fanboy. ‘Intinti Ramayanam’ is a pristine film presented in a beautiful way. I thank Vamsi and Maruthi for giving me this opportunity.”

S Naga Vamsi said, “We planned to release it on aha initially, but after looking at the output wanted to go for theatrical release. This launches my two good friends as producers and hope they taste success with this film.”

Maruthi asked everyone to support small films. He said, “Suresh worked as an associate from the days of ‘Kotha Janta’. Once he came to me with a story, I got excited and felt the story will resonate with everyone. It revolves around a miscommunication and how it created a rift in the family. I am feeling happy to launch Venkat and Gopi as producers. I request you to watch the film on big screen, and encourage small films.”