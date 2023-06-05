Allu Arjun crowns Soujanya Bhagavathula as the winner of aha ‘Telugu Indian Idol Season 2’

06:59 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Hyderabad: The grand culmination of ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2’, an enthralling musical extravaganza presented by aha, left audiences spellbound with its captivating performances and remarkable talent. The season’s grand finale, held with great fanfare, was graced by renowned actor Allu Arjun, who announced the winner of season 2 and added an extra touch of glamour to the already star-studded event.

Throughout the journey, the show’s panel of judges, comprising music maestros SS Thaman, Geetha Madhuri, and Karthik, played a pivotal role in mentoring and shaping the exceptional talent on display. As the show’s host, Hema Chandra added a touch of elegance and warmth, ensuring an engaging and competitive spirit for the audience.

After a rigorous competition for weeks, the Top 5 finalists of ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2’ emerged as a testament to the immense musical talent present. Sruthi from New Jersey, Jayaram from Hyderabad, Laasya Priya from Siddipet, Karthikeya from Hyderabad, and Soujanya Bhagavathula from Visakhapatnam mesmerised viewers with their exceptional vocal prowess and stage presence.

In a thrilling and closely contested finale, Soujanya emerged as the winner, while Jayaram and Laasya Priya secured the first and second runners-up positions, respectively, showcasing their exceptional skills and charisma.

Allu Arjun, expressed his delight, saying, “I am thrilled to be a part of the ‘aha Telugu Indian Idol 2’ finale. Seeing these talented singers perform so well fills me with immense joy and love for music. This show has become a cherished and memorable experience for me. I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Soujanya for her incredible achievement.”

Praising the winner, Arjun said, “Balancing the responsibilities of being a mother to a two-year-old while participating in such a demanding competition is no easy feat, and I deeply respect her dedication and commitment. I believe in the importance of having strong family support, and Soujanya is fortunate to have the love and support of her husband. Every husband should uplift and stand by their wife, and every woman should strive to create her identity. Soujanya’s success inspires all, and I wish her continued success in her musical journey.”

Overwhelmed with joy and gratitude, Soujanya shared her heartfelt emotions, saying, “Receiving the award from Allu Arjun and winning aha ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2’ is a dream come true. His words of encouragement and appreciation will forever hold a special place in my heart. I am forever grateful to aha, the esteemed judges, the viewers, the talented contestants, and the incredible team behind the show for believing in me and providing me with this platform to showcase my talent. This victory is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who has supported and encouraged me.”