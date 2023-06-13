Biporjoy cyclone alert: Check revised train schedule

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:42 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: Due to the ‘Biporjoy’ cyclonic storm over the Western Railway jurisdiction, the schedules of certain trains have been changed.

Accordingly, the Porbandar- Secunderabad (19202) train will now originate from Rajkot on June 13 and Secunderabad – Porbandar (19201) train will run on June 14.

The railway officials have requested rail passengers to make note in the change of schedule and plan their travel accordingly.