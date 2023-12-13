TSRTC to operate e-Metro AC buses in Hyderabad from Dec 15

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: The TSRTC Greater Hyderabad zone will operate eight e-Metro AC buses between Secunderabad – Patancheru starting from December 15.

The buses will ply via Paradise, Bowenpally, Balanagar and Kukatpally with a 24-minute frequency.RTC officials said the first and last bus from Secunderabad will leave at 6.10 am and 08.28 pm. Likewise, the first and last bus from Patancheru will leave at 7.45 am and 10.03 pm.