RPF Secunderabad rescues minor boy from Madhya Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 07:23 PM

The boy, who belonged to Itarasi, Madhya Pradesh, was found wandering on Platform one of Secunderabad railway station in a manner that raised suspicions.

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad rescued a minor boy under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’.

The boy, who belonged to Itarasi, Madhya Pradesh, was found wandering on Platform one of Secunderabad railway station in a manner that raised suspicions. Upon inquiry, he revealed that he had run away from home.

Acting promptly, the RPF personnel along with the Childline authorities, ensured the safe handover of the minor to the appropriate authorities. Following the directives of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the child was relocated to a shelter for boys in Kacheguda for further care and protection.

RPF under Operation Nanhe Fariste is making continuous efforts to trace the missing or run away children in trains and at railway station and handing over to concerned authorities, officials said.

During the year 2024, RPF Secunderabad rescued 42 children and were handed over to Child help line authorities.