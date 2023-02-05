Bird walk concludes in Kawal Tiger Reserve

Around 100 participants spotted over 100 bird species at percolation tanks and other spots of the reserve.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Mancherial: A two-day long bird walk, organised by the Forest department, ended in the Kawal Tiger Reserve in Jannaram mandal centre on Sunday.

Around 100 participants spotted over 100 bird species at percolation tanks and other spots of the reserve. Nature lovers, wildlife photographers, enthusiastic birders from across the State and some from other States along with students of Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI)-Mulugu in Siddipet district took part in the bird walk.

The birders, aged between 10 to 70, competed with each other for a glimpse and clicks of wide-ranging activities of the avian community including a heartwarming scene of sharing food by pairs of parakeets.

The participants visited watch towers and had a panoramic view of the forests. They earlier had a camp fire at the percolation tanks locally called Maisammakunta, Ganishettikunta, Bisonkunta, Gonduguda base camps on Saturday night. .

Anandita Mukherjee, a young birder from New Delhi, said the KTR was an ideal destination for watching birds. She said she was impressed by the facilities created for conservation of native and migrant birds. She stated that formation of percolation tanks, breeding nests and releasing fingerlings in water bodies was drawing different bird species.

Jannaram Forest Divisional Officer S Madhav Rao, Forest Range Officer Hafeezuddin and others were present.