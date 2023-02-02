Bird Walk in Mancherial’s Kawal Tiger Reserve from Feb 4

The Jannaram division of the Forest department will organise a two-day bird walk in the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 04:46 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Various bird species spotted in Kawal Tiger Reserve during maiden bird walk held in February of 2022.

Mancherial: Here is some good news to birders and wildlife photographers! The Jannaram division of the Forest department will organise a two-day bird walk in the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve on February 4 and 5.

Jannaram Forest Divisional Officer S Madhav Rao told ‘Telangana Today’ that elaborate arrangements were being made for smooth conduct of the event. Percolation tanks locally known as Ganishettikunta, Maisammakunta, Bisonkunta, Gonduguda, Kalpakunta, Akondapet lake, certain water bodies and some birding spots in the core of the reserve were identified to host the walk, he said.

Entry fee

Forest officials said an entry fee of Rs 2,000 would be collected from participants to provide accommodation, food and transportation during the event. They said the shelter was going to be created around the percolation tanks and base camps of the forest department to the birders to ensure that they get a proper feel of the forest.

100 participants

Around 100 participants will be allowed in the event. Wildlife photographers, birders and nature lovers can contact the Jannaram FRO on 99487 51980 or 73375 52150 for registration and more details. The particpants have to report on February 4 at 9 am.

More than 100 bird species were spotted in the maiden bird walk hosted in Jannaram forest division on February 12 and 13 last year. Some of the birds spotted by the participants included grey-headed fish eagle, Bronze-winged jacana, Alexandrine parakeet, common teal, woolly necked stork, open billed stork, northern pintail, Indian nuthatch, Eurasian wryneck, river lapwing and green winged teal, to mention a few.