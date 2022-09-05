Biryani by Kilo expands delivery outlets in Hyderabad, sets up dine-in at Banjara Hills

Published Date - 09:08 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Hyderabad: Biryani by Kilo, a biryani and kebab delivery chain, expanded its operations in Hyderabad with nine delivery outlets including one dine-in outlet at Banjara Hills. In a market that is largely driven by Biryani cooked in bulk quantities, BBK makes every order in an individual handi and serves in the same handi to produce a traditional flavour, the company said adding each order is dum-cooked to ensure hygiene, authenticity and taste.

The outlets are in Banjara Hill, Kukatpally, Kothapet, Kokapet Gaichibowli, Miyapur, Monikonda, Kompally and Attapur. More outlets are planned in the city. “Hyderabad is one of the most important markets in Southern India and we expect it to contribute around 15-20 per cent revenue overall in 2023-24,” said Vishal Jindal, Founder and Co-CEO, Biryani by Kilo.

Biryani By Kilo has four varieties of biryani- Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, Kolkata, and Guntur. It also has kebabs, korma, desserts, and bread. It operates in more than 100 outlets including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun, Goa, Kolkata, Patna, and Guwahati. Customers can order online on the company website, app, through the BBK Call centre or even via aggregators.

“We are committed to delivering a dine-in-like experience in delivery along with continuous innovation. We keep launching products to suit the local palate to supplement the BBK popular biryanis and kebabs,” said Kaushik Roy, Founder and CEO.