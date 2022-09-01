Now, order Hyderabadi biryani from anywhere in India

Hyderabad: Online food delivery platform Zomato has launched a pilot project, ‘Intercity Legends’ under which customers from various parts of the country can order any dish that is unique to a certain city in the country from a restaurant in that city and have it delivered to their homes

Announcing the news on twitter, Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal wrote “There’s a jewel in every corner of India. Zomato’s Intercity legends (pilot at limited locations for now) now lets you order these iconic dishes through our app.”

There's a jewel in every corner of India – Baked Rosogollas from Kolkata, Biryani from Hyderabad, or Kebabs from Lucknow. Zomato's Intercity legends (pilot at limited locations for now) now lets you order these iconic dishes through our app. Read more: https://t.co/O8DOR23Wk5 pic.twitter.com/peL55DgRYM — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 31, 2022

Explaining the concept in a blogpost, Goyal said that, through ‘Intercity Legends’, the food delivery app is working to enable customers place orders from anywhere in India.

According to the blogpost, dishes like baked Rosogollas from Kolkata, Biryani from Hyderabad, Mysore Pak from Bengaluru, Kebabs from Lucknow, Butter chicken from Old Delhi, or Pyaaz kachori from Jaipur, can be ordered from any part of the city and get them delivered the next day.

The food will be freshly prepared and preserved in reusable, tamper-proof containers throughout air transit. To ensure that the aroma, texture and taste remain of high quality, the food will undergo lab testing before delivery.

Modern mobile refrigeration technology is used to keep it fresh during the travel. The food can be microwaved, air-fried, or pan-fried after being delivered.

Currently, consumers in Gurugram and some areas of south Delhi have access to this option. In the coming weeks, Zomato is looking to expand it to other cities.