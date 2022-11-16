Biting cold wave to grip Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:24 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: A cold wave is likely to sweep the State for the next three days as the minimum temperature is expected to dip below 10 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

An orange-coded warning has been issued for Adilabad, Kamareddy, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad. The minimum temperature may touch a single-digit number in these districts on Thursday.

Meanwhile, IMD sounded a yellow alert for Hyderabad as the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Wednesday’s minimum temperature in the city was 13.7 degrees Celsius, just over a degree short of the record low of 12.4°C set in 2012.

In the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Wednesday, the temperature plummeted with Rajendranagar freezing at 11.9 degrees Celsius followed by Saroornagar (12.4 degrees Celsius), Secunderabad (12.6 degrees Celsius), and Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru (12.8 degrees Celsius).

A biting cold wave persisted in some districts as the mercury continued its downward trend. Kamareddy, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Mancherial, Rangareddy, and Nizamabad recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.