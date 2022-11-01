Hyderabad likely to receive light rains for next 3 days

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:45 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Light to moderate winter rains are expected in the city over the next three days due to the active Northeast monsoon causing heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, all the zones of Hyderabad are likely to witness cloudy sky. Apart from it, haze or mist will prevail over the zone till November 4.

“Generally cloudy sky. Light rain likely to occur in the evening or night and Haze and mist prevailing during morning hours (sic)” said the press release.

On Tuesday, Hyderabad witnessed light rains (less than 4mm) in a few parts, recording maximum temperature at 25.4 degree Celsius and minimum temperature at 17 degree Celsius.

According to IMD, the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 17 to 19 degree C, while, the maximum temperatures are to be in the range of 28 to 30 degree C, during the next three days.