Winter chill: IMD issues yellow alert for Hyderabad

By Sowmya Sangam Published: Published Date - 04:39 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: With frigid air sweeping through Hyderabad, temperatures have been plummeting drastically to the lowest. Many places in the city are recording a minimum temperature of 15 degree Celsius and below and the cold wave is not expected to relent until the weekend.

The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) issued a yellow-coded warning for the city for Thursday. The mercury is likely to dive with clear skies and cold winds blowing across the State capital. Haze or mist is expected to prevail during morning hours.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the city records the average minimum temperature of 19.3 degree Celsius in November. However, the temperature has been dropping gradually for the past few days to settle below normal.

The minimum temperature on Thursday will continue to hover between 11 and 15 degree Celsius, according to Met department officials.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, the temperature plummeted with Malkajgiri freezing at 13.3 degree Celsius followed by Rajendranagar (13.7 degree Celsius), Secunderabad (14.4 degree Celsius), Saroornagar (14.8 degree Celsius) and Hyderabad in general at 15.5 degree Celsius.

In its main weather observations, IMD noted that the minimum temperature departure on Wednesday was appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.1°C) at a few places over the State.

A yellow-coded warning has been issued for Adilabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts for Thursday.

The minimum temperature is expected to touch 11 degree Celsius over the next three to four days in these districts, according to IMD.