With drop in temperatures, Hyderabad braces for nippy nights

By Sowmya Sangam Published: Published Date - 11:07 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

(Photo:Anand Dharmana). Wind chills in Hyderabad are expected to remain in the teens for the next three days, according to the TSDPS.

Hyderabad: Don’t put that winter coat away just yet as frigid air is expected to further lower the temperatures in the coming days. Wind chills in Hyderabad are expected to remain in the teens for the next three days, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Fog or mist is also expected during the period. Issuing a yellow-coded warning, the Weather Department said that in almost all areas except Alwal, Quthbullapur, and Musheerabad, the minimum temperatures will drop below 14 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday’s minimum temperature in Hyderabad was 16.8 degrees Celsius, just over 4 degrees Celsius short of the record low of 12.4 degrees Celsius that was set in 2012. In the last 24 hours, till 8:30 am on Tuesday, the temperatures plummeted with Rajendranagar recording 15.2 degrees Celsius followed by Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru at 15.2 degrees Celsius, Secunderabad (15.8 degrees Celsius), and Gajularamaram (15.8 degrees Celsius).

However, these numbers are paltry compared to other districts in the State which are likely to witness a minimum temperature drop to shivering 11 degrees Celsius to 9 degrees Celsius. An orange-coded warning has been issued for Mancherial, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, and Sangareddy. The minimum temperature may touch single-digit at 9.4 degrees Celsius in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad on Wednesday.

In its main weather observations, IMD noted that the minimum temperature departure on Tuesday was appreciably below normal at isolated places over the State.