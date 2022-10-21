BJP, AIMIM leaders met in Ahmedabad to ‘discuss treatment plant project’

Ahmedabad: The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met their counterparts from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and reportedly dicussed a chemically enhanced primary treatment (CEPT) project.

The closed door meeting did not remain secret for long, and soon became the talk of the town, with the Aam Aadmi Party raising questions over it.

On Wednesday evening, Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar, city incharge and state co-treasurer of BJP Dharmendra Shah and other leaders met AIMIM state unit president Sabir Kabliwala and other leaders.

Parmar later said, “The meeting was held at the Danilimda treatment plant and not at the AIMIM office. The meeting was held to discuss how to complete the Rs 166 crore treatment plant project quickly. There were any political discussions.”

AIMIM state unit president Kabliwala also claimed that they discussed the treatment plant only.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in a tweet questioned the subject of the meeting and demanded to share details about the ‘deal’ between the two parties.