BJP alleges multi-crore scam in contracts awarded by Revanth Reddy govt

Alleti Maheshwar Reddy alleged that within a shortspan, the Revanth Reddy government resorted to secret pacts and pocketed crores of rupees in bribes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 10:38 PM

BJP floor leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy addressing a press conference at the State Assembly on Thursday.

Hyderabad: BJP floor leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Thursday demanded for an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into multi-crore contracts awarded by the Congress government since December last year. He alleged that within a shortspan, the Revanth Reddy government resorted to secret pacts and pocketed crores of rupees in bribes.

Addressing a press conference at the State Assembly, Maheshwar Reddy said under the Centre’s AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme, the Congress government in Telangana misappropriated hundreds of crores of rupees by awarding contracts worth Rs 3,000 crore. He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hiked the estimates and handed over the contracts to companies having links to his brother and brother-in-law, to pocket the exaggerated amounts given to contract agencies. “We will expose the secret pacts entered by the Chief Minister and his relatives with these companies,” he declared.