BJP-BRS merger talk reports fake, says Bandi Sanjay

Sanjay said reports about BJP leadership holding talks about merging BRS with BJP was a media creation to create confusion among people.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 August 2024, 05:49 PM

Hyderabad: Terming reports about efforts being made to merge the BRS with BJP as false and misleading, union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay on Saturday clarified that no talks were going on to merge BRS with BJP.

Speaking to media at the BJP State headquarters here, Sanjay said reports about BJP leadership holding talks about merging BRS with BJP was a media creation to create confusion among people. Referring to reports about cold war going on between BJP MLAs and the party State leadership, he claimed that there were no differences between the State leadership and the party MLAs.

“There is no gap or misunderstanding between the State leadership and the MLAs,”he said. On a change in leadership in the State, he said the decision to appoint a new party State unit chief would be taken by the party high command.