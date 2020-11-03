BJP confident of Raghunandan’s victory in Dubbak

“The people of Dubbak were determined to teach the TRS a lesson this time around. They considered BJP as the only viable alternative that had the guts to face the TRS”, said TS BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: The BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday expressed confidence that party nominee M Raghunandan Rao would win the Dubbak by-election. “As per information received from the party ranks in the constituency, the BJP is set to win the by-poll since the voters are fed up with the lies of TRS and voted for BJP in large numbers to teach a lesson to the ruling party,” he said.

“The people of Dubbak were determined to teach the TRS a lesson this time around. They considered BJP as the only viable alternative that had the guts to face the TRS,” he told mediapersons at the party headquarters here. He said the huge voter turnout was an indication of the change in attitude of the average Telangana voter.

The TRS, he alleged, tried to unleash a series of dramas to subvert public opinion just before the elections. “But it boomeranged as people realised that BJP is the victim of the sordid political game played by TRS,” he said.

