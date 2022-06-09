BJP, Congress lost credibility of people: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is welcoming Congress, BJP Party leaders into TRS fold at his Hyderabad residence on Thursday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the Congress party had lost credibility of people since they were just indulging in spreading lies.

After welcoming several key BJP and Congress leaders from Siddipet town into the TRS fold at his Hyderabad residence on Thursday, the Minister said that the Congress Party was daydreaming of winning Assembly polls in Telangana. Accusing both the national parties of just being confined to talking, Rao termed the TRS Party had kept all the promises by doing every work they vowed. He has said that Telangana was witnessing a golden era under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during the past eight years.

While the Congress Party had done a lot of injustice to Telangana during the united Andhra Pradesh, Rao accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of ignoring the interests of Telangana by denying the right share of funds. He said that Telangana would not have become a reality unless Chandrashekhar Rao led the statehood movement from the front leave alone the chances of getting Godavari water to Siddipet and creating a separate Siddipet district.

The Minister said that Siddipet district underwent a total transformation during the past eight years since they have provided irrigation, and drinking water besides getting numerous projects. He said that Siddipet town will get the Train facility shortly. Impressed by the development works and welfare schemes undertaken by the TRS government, Rao said that several Congress and BJP leaders were coming forward to join TRS. He said that the Party will be always at the forefront in protecting the Party cadre.

The BJP District General Secretary Daripally Srinivas, Town BJP Minority Cell President MD Ibrahim, Town Congress leader Krishnapuram Babu along with over 100 Congress and BJP workers have joined.

