BJP conspiring to create law and order problems a day before Dubbak polls: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and State IT Minister KT Rama Rao addressing a press conference at the TRS party headquarters here on Sunday has said that the BJP is conspiring to create violence in Hyderabad on Monday, a day before elections in Dubbak by creating law and order problems. He pointed out that the trouble might start in the shape of the Chalo DGP office or TRS office which would eventually lead to a cane charge or even police firing.

“The information has actually come from BJP leaders in the State unit. Now we are urging the Director General of Police to ascertain the facts,” he said. He said that TRS party leaders will also meet the Election Commission of India and the Chief Election Officer Telangana seeking action against the BJP. The TRS working president also directed the police to take stern action against anyone trying to disturb law and order in the city of Hyderabad.

He has said that the BJP’ is resorting to this kind of tactics after its money drama has failed. “After BJP failed in its nefarious plan to distribute money in Dubbak, today Rs 1 crore havala cash on its way to Dubbak has been confiscated by police,” he said.

