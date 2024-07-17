BJP eyes local bodies in Telangana after Parliament poll performance

The BJP leadership wants the State unit to continue the momentum till the local body polls so that it could emerge as a force in the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 July 2024, 11:57 AM

Hyderabad: Upbeat over the support the party got in the Lok Sabha elections in the State, the BJP leadership has asked its Telangana unit leaders to cash in on the gains achieved in the Lok Sabha elections in the upcoming local body polls.

“The electoral landscape of the State has shifted in favour of the party and the enthusiastic performance in the Lok Sabha polls would be reflected in the forthcoming local body election,” Union Coal Minister and BJP State unit chief G Kishan Reddy told party functionaries during a State executive meeting recently.

Sources say the BJP in Telangana decided to reach out to masses in the districts with a new slogan “Salute Telangana”, to thank the people for reposing the confidence in the BJP by electing eight MPs and giving a 35 per cent vote share. The BJP State executive recently adopted the “Salute Telangana” resolution to thank the people of Telangana for their support to the BJP.

The BJP is planning to launch outreach programmes to reach out to people in interiors of the State with the “Salute Telangana” slogan to consolidate the party’s position and make impressive victories in the next local body elections.

Since the BJP managed to get a lead in 46 Assembly segments and stood second in 44 Assembly segments, the BJP State leadership believes that the performance of the party during the Lok Sabha elections reflects the growing acceptance of the BJP by the Telangana voters.

The BJP feels that the Congress with its inherent group politics and failure to deliver the guarantees and other big promises to the people may not last long. Hence, to keep the people’s memory fresh on the tall impracticable promises made to people by the Congress during the polls, the State BJP was planning to activate all its frontal organisations, including Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, ABVP to intensify agitations across the State in the coming days.