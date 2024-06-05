BJP fails to get majority in Husnabad assembly segment

Congress candidate Velichala Rajender Rao got a majority of 23,128 by securing 79,001 votes in the segment. While the BJP candidate got 55,873 votes, BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar secured 41,295 votes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 10:50 PM

Karimnagar: BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who retained the Karimnagar parliament constituency, however failed to get a majority in the Husnabad assembly constituency, represented by Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Out of seven assembly segments falling under Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, Sanjay Kumar managed to get a majority in all six segments. However, he could not repeat that in Husnabad, which is a stronghold for the Congress and the BRS.

Minister Prabhakar’s presence helped Rajender Rao to win the highest votes, Congress leaders said. Compared to 2019, the voting percentage of both BJP and Congress has improved in a big way in Karimnagar parliament constituency.

Sanjay Kumar, who retained the seat with 2.25 lakh majority, managed to get 5,85,116 votes.

He had polled 4,98,276 votes in 2019. The then Congress candidate Ponnam Prabhakar had got 1,79,258 votes in 2019. Now, Rajender Rao secured 3,59,907 by getting 1,80,649 additional votes.

Meanwhile, the votes for the BRS candidate declined to 2,82,163 from 4,08,768 in 2019.