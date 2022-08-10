BJP government conspiring to sell SCCL to private MNCs: Bhatti

Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka conducted Azadi Ka Gaurav Yatra in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka accused the BJP government at the Centre of conspiring to sell Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to private multinational companies (MNCs) under the guise of nationalism.

The CLP leader along with former Minister S Chandrasekhar conducted Azadi Ka Gaurav Yatra in Khammam on Wednesday. He said that it was a shame that BJP leaders, who were descendants of RSS, which did not hoist the national flag in its office for nearly 50 years after independence were trying to create a bustle in the name of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Though the RSS did not participate in the Salt Satyagraha, Quit India, Poorna Swaraj and Foreign Goods Boycott Movements during the freedom struggle, its ideologues were showing false devotion now by promoting themselves as great patriots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity graph was falling in the country, Vikramarka said while expressing concern that the country might turn into another Sri Lanka under the Modi administration, which has burdened the people with taxes and the country with debt.

People would soon throw out the BJP rulers from the country just like the Sri Lankan rulers were thrown out. How many assets did Ambani and Adani have before 2014 when BJP was not in power, the CLP sought to know.

Modi, who sold Railways, BSNL and Air India, was now trying to transfer 5G services to his friend Ambani. The Modi government was giving away the country’s wealth accumulated by the Congress to Ambani and Adani, he alleged.

Congress party was going to undertake another national movement in the spirit of freedom struggle against the policies of BJP, RSS and Modi government that were destroying the country, Vikramarka said.

In reply to a question by the reporters the CLP said that there were no differences among the Congress leaders, but there were only different opinions. Democracy was about respecting different opinions and the Congress party was known for that.

He recalled that the party leader Palvai Govardhan Reddy won as Congress MLA in 1967 with a huge majority in Munugode, which was the stronghold of Congress. He questioned what was the strength of BJP in the State that it could win the Munugode by-election.