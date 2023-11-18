BJP govt will demolish illegal structures of Majlis: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Accusing the AIMIM party of encroaching the lands of poor in the Old City, BJP State unit chief G Kishan Reddy said his party if voted to power in Telangana, would demolish all the structures and function halls constructed on encroached lands in the Old City.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said the AIMIM leaders and anti-social elements were forcefully taking away the lands of poor belonging to Muslim communities and constructing commercial buildings and function halls. “We will run a bulldozer on every illegal construction & function hall built in the Old City over the years once the BJP forms government in Telangana,”he said.