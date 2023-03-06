BJP indulging in divisive politics, says Harish Rao

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating 50-bed Community Health Centre in Kohir, Minister T Harish Rao lashes out at the BJP for indulging in what he termed as 'divisive politics'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for indulging in what he termed as ‘divisive politics’ for political gain.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 50-bed Community Health Centre in Kohir on Monday, the Minister said that the Centre was pressurising the Telangana government to install electricity meters at bore wells. While the Telangana government was implementing welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR kit, and others, Rao said that the Centre was making life difficult for common people by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, and gas cylinder. Saying that 83 percent of the total deliveries were performed in the government hospitals in Sangareddy district, he said that the initiates of the Telangana government has enhanced faith in government hospitals among the people.

Earlier, Rao has laid a foundation for a critical care unit in Government General Hospital in Sangareddy. The critical care unit will be set up with an outlay of Rs 23.5 crore. He has inaugurated a radiology hub on the premises of the district hospital. It was developed with an outlay of Rs 1.3 crore.

The Minister has also interacted with the students of Government Medical College Sangareddy.