BJP is with Jana Sena for 2024 polls: Purandeswari

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

File Photo

Nellore: The BJP and Jana Sena Party will be together while contesting the 2024 elections, BJP state president D. Purandeswari said here on Friday.

Talking to media persons here, she said that the ruling YSR Congress Party left the people’s welfare and development to the winds and was whiling away time with vindictive politics.

“The Centre is funding all the programmes in the state and the YSRCP has not done anything on its own. The opposition has the right to question the failure and corruption of the government. People are suffering due to poor roads with pot holes and the government is not paying the contractors’ bills. Social media is coming out with a lot of jokes on our roads. The farmers are also neglected, and the Centre is taking note of the scams in Andhra Pradesh,” the BJP leader observed.