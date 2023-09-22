| Bjp Issues Show Cause Notice To Party Mp Ramesh Bidhuri For His Use Of Unparliamentary Language

BJP issues show cause notice to party MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his use of unparliamentary language

By ANI Published Date - 05:51 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show cause notice to party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of unparliamentary language against BSP MP Danish Ali, sources said.

Bidhuri’s communally insensitive remarks, made during the discussion on the Chandrayan-3 Mission in Lok Sabha, have been expunged from the proceedings.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s communal remarks in the Lok Sabha adding that it was “heartbreaking” to him as a minority member.

“I write to you with deep anguish regarding the speech given in Lok Sabha by an MP of the BJP Ramesh Bidhuri during the discussion on Chandrayaan’s success,” MP Danish Ali writes in a letter.

“During the course of his speech he directed the most foul abusive invectives against me which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha,” he added.

Terming it unfortunate he wrote, “This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in a new parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected member of Parliament as well.” “I, therefore, intend to give this Notice under rules 222, 226, and 227 of the rules of procedures and conduct of business in Lok Sabha and direction of the Speaker against Ramesh Bidhuri, MP,” he added in his letter.

He further requested to refer this matter to the Committee Of Privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for examination, investigation and Report.

“Since this is the only way out to discipline an experienced member so that the atmosphere of our country is not vitiated any further. I request your good self to kindly order an inquiry into the matter,” he added.

Sources said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took note of Ramesh Bidhuri’s remarks and gave him a warning.

Opposition leaders came down heavily over Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s communal remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Danish Ali in Lok Sabha on Thursday and sought strict action against him.

