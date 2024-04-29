KTR speaks to BRS youth leaders and social media warriors

Rahul Gandhi says there was no Delhi liquor scam and condemns Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest but Revanth Reddy supports BRS MLC K Kavitha’s arrest, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 10:32 PM

Hyderabad: Cautioning people, especially minorities, about Chief Minister A ’s historyRevanth Reddy of defections, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the Chief Minister would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon after the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was dubbing Adani a fraud but the Telangana Chief Minister was calling Adani his friend.

Speaking to BRS youth leaders and social media warriors under Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency here on Monday, the BRS working president reminded that BJP had hatched conspiracies to dethrone the elected State governments in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Telangana but was unsuccessful.

“It was successful in dethroning Congress governments,” Rama Rao reminded.

In Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, BRS won all the seven Assembly seats. The Congress fielded a dummy candidate in Malkajgiri to facilitate BJP’s win. Sunitha Mahender Reddy joined the Congress to contest from Chevella but she was made the Malkajgiri candidate.

nderstand the chronology, Rama Rao said, pointing out that BJP MP D Aravind was repeatedly declaring that Revanth Reddy would join the BJP after the elections. He also cautioned people over the conspiracies being hatched to make Hyderabad a union Territory (UT).

In 2014, a few attempts were made and soon after the combined capital period elapses, renewed attempts would be made to make Hyderabad a UT, the BRS working president said.

“If these attempts have to be thwarted, then BRS MPs should be in Parliament. Congress and BJP leaders do not have the will power to fight against such plans,” Rama Rao said. In the guise of interlinking of rivers, Telangana’s interests were being compromised and proposals were being made to divert River Godavari waters to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. All this was being done to seek votes, he stressed.