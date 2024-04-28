| Bjp Seeking Votes In The Name Of God Like Beggars Seeking Alms At Crossroads Says Revanth Reddy

BJP seeking votes in the name of god like beggars seeking alms at crossroads, says Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 April 2024, 09:22 PM

Hyderabad: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its communal politics, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the saffron party was seeking votes in the name of god like beggars pleading for alms at crossroads.

Ask BJP leaders about Metro Rail, they reply saying Jai Sri Ram; ask them about the Bayyaram Steel Plant, they boast about celebrating Hanuman Jayanthi, but they never speak about development, he said at a roadshow at LB Nagar here on Sunday.

Since the last 10 years, the BJP-led Centre has been discriminating towards Telangana. The Congress had assured the Bayyaram steel plant, Kazipet coach factory and ITIR for Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act but the BJP government did not deliver any of these promises, he said.

In fact, the railway coach factory, which was assured to Telangana was diverted to Gujarat. If the BJP was elected again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not sanction any project or release funds to Telangana, he said. Modi was likely to arrive in Telangana on Tuesday.

“I demand the Prime Minister to clarify as to why the Bayyaram steel plant and Kazipet coach factory were not delivered and why national status was not accorded for Palamuru Rangareddy project before stepping into Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said the State BJP leaders had failed to prevail upon their leadership in New Delhi to get funds or projects for Telangana. During the 2021 Musi floods, the then BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay had assured that a bike would be offered for every bike that was washed away and gave many assurances to flood victims but not even a cycle was offered to the victims.

Despite being a union Minister, G Kishan Reddy too failed to get funds for the State, he said.