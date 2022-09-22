BJP leader Rajgopal Reddy dares Jagadish Reddy for open debate

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy visited relay hunger strike camp of weavers at Chandur on Thursday

Nalgonda: BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Thursday challenged Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy for an open debate on the properties owned by them before and after being elected as MLAs. He met the weavers, who were staging a sit-in at Chandur and assured his support to their agitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajgopal Reddy accused the TRS leaders of making baseless allegations against him to tarnish image. He has never used politics for development of his businesses. He was ready to declare his properties before and after entering the politics. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy should also do the same, he challenged.

Stating that his resignation to MLA post didn’t go waste, he reminded that the State government has sanctioned new pensions, announced girijana bandhu and started depositing ex-gratia to the oustees of Cherlagudem reservoir. He pointed out that road works were also taken up in Munugode assembly constituency after his resignation.

Stating that verdict of the people in Munugode by-elections should become a foundation for golden future of the State, he reminded that Telangana, which was a financial surplus State at the time of its formation, got struck in indebtedness due to the policies pursued by the TRS government for the last eight years. It was high time to fight against the family rule in the State, he added.

He exuded confidence that people of Munugode would give a historic verdict as entire country was looking at the constituency. The TRS leaders should keep it in the mind that it was not possible to purchase the votes of people of Munugode with money. Some leaders of ruling party were touring in the assembly constituency with bags of money.