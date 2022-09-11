People of Munugode will teach a lesson to BJP in by-election: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:54 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

File Photo. Jagadish Reddy said that Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has backstabbed the people of Munugode by resigning to the MLA post and joining the BJP.

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said that people of Munugode would teach a befitted lesson to the BJP in the by-election.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the building of grama panchayat of Pallaparaju village of Munugode assembly constituency, Jagadish Reddy said that Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has backstabbed the people of Munugode by resigning to the MLA post and joining the BJP. Rajagopal Reddy has sold the post, which he gained with the voters’ faith, for a project worth thousands of crores awarded to his company, he added.

He exuded the confidence that TRS candidate would win the by-election to Munugode assembly constituency with a huge majority of votes. The people of Munugode would teach a lesson to both BJP and Congress in the by-election. He pointed out that the confidence of the people towards the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was increased due to the welfare schemes being implemented by his government, he added.

TRS MLC Thakkenapally Ravinder Rao and Munugode former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy also attended the programme.