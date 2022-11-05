BJP leader’s tearjerker drama at Munugode polling station triggers laugh fest on social media

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:03 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

In the video, the BJP leader was asked by the police about his mobile at a polling station in Munugode, after which he created a ruckus at the polling station.

Hyderabad: An attempt at a tearjerker drama by a BJP leader during the Munugode bypoll voting on Thursday is going viral on the internet.

First, he throws the phone to another supporter of his, who sprints off with it. The protagonist is also then running away from the police, crying hoarse that he was being targeted.

After running towards women voters, appealing for help, he then prostrates on the ground as if the police had assaulted him.

Sharing the video, TSMDC Chairman Manne Krishank tweeted “India should see this drama of a BJP leader, who was asked about his mobile phone at a polling station in Munugode. Then he ran, fell on his own and then started crying as if police hit him.”

The video evoked sharp criticism from the twitterati.

Harish Reddy tweeted “What a joker seriously. BJPians have stooped so low to grab the media’s attention. But this one is super comedic,”

Vithyabathi tweeted “Cheap politics don’t workout in South India… BJP boys be aware,”

TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao also couldn’t resist a laugh and commented while tweeting the video: “Kamal Hassan would be proud.”

😂 Kamal Hasan would be proud https://t.co/AoOKtSGW40 — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 4, 2022