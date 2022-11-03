KTR thanks TRS party cadre for Munugode bypoll efforts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:32 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Soon after polling concluded on Thursday, Rama Rao said the party cadre belonging to various parts of the State came to Munugode where they stayed put and conducted door-to-door campaigns.

Hyderabad: TRS (now BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has thanked each and every leader, activists and the cadre of the party for putting their best efforts over the last one month to ensure victory in the Munugode by election.

Soon after polling concluded on Thursday, Rama Rao said the party cadre belonging to various parts of the State came to Munugode where they stayed put and conducted door-to-door campaigns. “I thank all the party in-charges, leaders and the foot soldiers who explained to the people about the good governance delivered by the TRS (BRS) and sought their vote,” he said.

On behalf of the party, he also thanked the social media warriors who took the welfare and development programmes of the TRS government closer to the masses through their digital campaigns.