BJP MLA Eatala Rajender suspended from TS Assembly for remark against Speaker

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:06 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

File Photo BJP MLA Eatala Rajender was suspended from Telangana Assembly, for the rest of the ongoing third meeting of the eighth session of the House, following his remarks against Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

Soon after the House met on Tuesday, Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar demanded an apology from Rajender for calling the Speaker a robot on September 6. He also wanted the BJP MLA to withdraw his remarks. The ruling TRS MLAs too demanded that Rajender must apologise to the Chair for the ‘disrespectful’ comments.

Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy said it was the Speaker’s decision to invite any party to the BAC meeting. He urged Rajender to tender an unconditional apology rather than giving clarifications on the issue. He felt that Rajender was always looking for excuses to get himself suspended from the House and create a ruckus outside. He recalled that during the previous session, Rajender had got himself suspended for disrupting the Finance Minister’s speech over the issue of the Governor’s address.

“We want you to sit in the House and participate in every debate. We request you to apologise to the Speaker and participate in the discussion,” he said.

Though the Speaker also suggested Rajender to respond to the mood of the House and tender apologies, the BJP legislator refused. He stated that the ruling party was not allowing him to speak. He stated that he had been a member of the Assembly for a long time and never meant to disrespect the Chair. He asked the Speaker to decide whether he wanted him to remain in the House or suspend. He stated that the ruling party cannot decide what he speaks, following which the Speaker took a decision to suspend the member.