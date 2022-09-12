Seven bills introduced in Telangana Assembly

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:45 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday introduced the University of Forestry Telangana Bill 2022 in the Assembly paving way for establishment of the Telangana State Forestry University. This will be first-of-its-kind university offering courses in forestry, with headquarters at Mulugu.

A total of seven bills were introduced in the Assembly at the beginning of the Assembly. Industries and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao introduced the Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and Regulation of Leases) (Amendment) Bill 2022 and The Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill-2022.

Other bills introduced in the Assembly include The Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of age of superannuation) (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill 2022 and The Telangana motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill 2022. The Bills are expected to pass on the third and last day of the monsoon session of the Assembly on Tuesday.