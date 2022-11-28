BJP moves court for permission for Bandi Sanjay’s yatra

Police took Bandi Sanjay into custody on Sunday night while he was on his way to Nirmal to kick off the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra from Bhainsa town on Monday morning after holding a public meeting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:44 AM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: The BJP has approached the High Court against the denial of permission to the party state chief Bandi Sanjay‘s fifth phase Praja Sangrama Yatra and public meeting in Bhainsa town on Monday. The court is expected to hear BJP’s petition in the afternoon.

Police took Bandi Sanjay into custody on Sunday night while he was on his way to Nirmal to kick off the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra from Bhainsa town on Monday morning after holding a public meeting.

Sanjay told media in Karimnagar that he would take decision on the padayatra and public meeting after the court hearing. The BJP had announced earlier that whether court gives permission or not, the party would go ahead with the padayatra.