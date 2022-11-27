Jagtial police prevent Bandi Sanjay from moving towards Bhainsa

Jagtial: Mild tension prevailed at Venkatapur of Korutla mandal when Jagtial police prevented BJP State president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar from moving towards Bhainsa.

The BJP workers obstruct the police from discharging their duty when the latter prevented the MP and asked him to return. Sanjay who was scheduled to resume his Praja Sangrama Yatra from Bhainas on Monday, was denied permission from going to Bhainsa.

A huge police force was deployed on Jagtial-Nizamabad national highway, with the police stopping him at Venkatapur. He was made to return to Karimnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar found fault with the police for canceling permission in the last moment though the arrangements for visit of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were made.

Reacting to the official version for cancellation of permission, he questioned whether Bhainsa was a prohibited place. Following a request from the police, he claimed to have decided to return.

However, he added that as they have time till Monday afternoon, they would wait for the police to allow them to conduct the yatra.