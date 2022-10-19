BJP responsible for stalling sheep distribution in Telangana: Talasani

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:38 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday blamed BJP leaders for complaining to the Election Commission of India against the ongoing sheep distribution scheme and stalling it citing the model code of conduct. He said the State government would resume sheep distribution immediately after the polling concludes for Munugode Assembly constituency.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, Srinivas Yadav said the TRS government had been supporting the traditional occupations like sheep and cattle rearing as well as toddy tappers, washermen and other communities under various welfare schemes. He stated that the State government’s schemes have strengthened the rural economy. “Instead of supporting such initiatives, the BJP leaders have complained to the ECI which in turn asked the State government to postpone the sheep distribution until the Munugode by-poll are concluded. Though the BJP might have gained temporarily, the State government will resume the scheme soon after the by-poll,” he said.

The Minister slammed the BJP leaders over their failure to get any funds for the welfare and development schemes being implemented in the State. He stated that to cover up their failures, the BJP State leaders are resorting to such cheap politics. “It is ridiculous for BJP MLA candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to promise that he would provide sheep units to the beneficiaries by selling off his properties, at a time when the BJP leaders themselves are obstructing the sheep distribution by the State government,” he stated.

He demanded to know the promises fulfilled by the BJP as well as Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy since the last elections. He questioned why the BJP which promised to provide Rs 3,000 pension upon getting elected in Dubbak and Huzurabad by-polls, did not implement its promise till date.