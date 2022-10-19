Harish Rao exposes pension promise of Munugode BJP candidate

Nalgonda: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday exposed the falsity of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy's promise to hike Aasara pensions to Rs.3,000 in Telangana, pointing out that in all BJP-ruled States, it was just Rs.600, including in the Prime Minister's home State of Gujarat.

Nalgonda: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday exposed the falsity of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s promise to hike Aasara pensions to Rs.3,000 in Telangana, pointing out that in all BJP-ruled States, it was just Rs.600, including in the Prime Minister’s home State of Gujarat.

Speaking at Rajapet thanda in Marriguda mandal in Munugode assembly constituency, Harish Rao said Aasara pensions to the tune of Rs.2,016 were being extended to beneficiaries only in Telangana. Asking the people not to believe the false promises of BJP leaders, the Minister reminded them that the agriculture sector and farmers were struck in a crisis in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. However, after the State of Telangana was formed, the initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao including Rythu Bandhu and free power to farmers have revived the agriculture sector in the State.

He said the Chief Minister had also fulfilled his promise to solve the decades-old fluoride issue in Munugode. Every house was now being supplied safe drinking water in Munugode under Mission Bhagiratha. He challenged the BJP leaders to reveal if there was any contribution of the Centre in solving the fluoride menace. On the other hand, though the NITI Aayog had recommended to the Centre for Rs.19,000 crore funding for Mission Bhagiratha, the Narendra Modi government had not extended a single rupee, he said. It was not just Mission Bhagiratha, but the Centre had not extended any financial assistance for any welfare scheme being implemented in Telangana State, he added.

Stating that the works of the Shivannagudem reservoir would be completed at the earliest, which would help in removing fluoride content in the ground water in the area, Harish Rao strongly criticised the Centre for not resolving the issue between Telangana and AP on sharing of Krishna water for the last eight years. He urged the Centre to immediately finalise the share of Telangana state in Krishna river water.

Stating that Rajgopal Reddy had already deceived the people fo Munugode once by resigning from his MLA post, Harish Rao exuded confidence that the people of Munugode would not give another opportunity to Rajgopal Reddy to deceive them once again. The BJP government, which had hiked LPG prices to above Rs.1,000, was now planning to limit subsidized LPG cylinder refilling to three times a year.

Stating that the TRS candidate won, the TRS government would develop Munugode assembly constituency in a year and seek votes in the general election by showing that development, Harish Rao said he would take up the responsibility of development of Marriguda mandal and come to Marriguda once every three months to ensure development in one year.